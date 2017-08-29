Aditya Vision: Outcome of board meeting

Aditya Vision Limited informed BSE that under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Monday 28th August, 2017 at 04.30 P.M at the registered office of the company inter alia,have discussed and approved the following:1. Consider and approved notice of 18th Annual General Meeting to be held onThursday, 21st September 2017 at registered office of the company at 2:00 P.M.2. Decided to close the register of members of the Company from15th September, 2017 to 21st September, 2017 (Both Days Inclusive).3. To appoint O.P.Tulsyan as Statutory Auditor of the Company for the FinancialYear 2017-18.We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose herewith copy of notice of 18th AGM to be held on 21st September, 2017.Source : BSE