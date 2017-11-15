Aditya Ispat: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e November 14, 2017.
Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e 14.11.2017.
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 14.11.2017, inter alia, considered and approved
the following-
1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.
The meeting commenced at 18:00 hrs and ended at 20:00 hrs at the registered office
of the company.
Please take the above intimation on records and acknowledge the receipt of the same
Source : BSE
