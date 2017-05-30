May 30, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aditya Ispat: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 30th May, 2017.
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 30th May, 2017 inter alias and approved the
following :-
1.Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,
2017.
2.Approved the De-listing of Equity shares from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.
Source : BSE
