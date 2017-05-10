Aditya Ispat's board meeting to be held on May 30, 2017

Sub :Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30.05.2017. Sir, This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May, 2017 to take on record the following : 1.To take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To Delist the Company's shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. This is for your kind information,Kindly accept the same and acknowledge it. Regards Mr. Mahender Natverlal Soni Compliance Officer Cum Company Secretary Aditya Ispat LimitedSource : BSE