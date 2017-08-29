Aditya Consumer: Outcome of board meeting

Aditya Consumer Marketing Limited inform BSE that under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Monday 28th August, 2017 at 03.00 P.M at the registered office of the company inter alia,have discussed and approved the following:1. Decided to close the register of members of the Company from 15th September,2017 to 21st September, 2017 (Both Days Inclusive).3. Decided Thursday, 14th September, 2017 as a cut-off date for thepurpose of e- voting Member's whose names are appearing on register ofmembers as on 14th September, 2017 shall be eligible for e-voting. E-votingwill start from 18th September, 2017 and will end on 20th September, 2017.4. Board has also appointed ACS Ekta Kumari as a scrutinizer for scrutinizing e-voting and conduct poll through ballot paper during the 15th Annual GeneralMeeting of the company.Source : BSE