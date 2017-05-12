App
May 12, 2017

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Outcome of board meeting

The company in its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, May 12, 2017 considered and approved: issuance and allotment of Non-convertible Debentures of upto Rs 1250 Crore in one or more tranches, from time to time, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Outcome of board meeting
Kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, May 12, 2017 ('said Meeting'), inter alia considered and approved: (a)Issuance and allotment of Non-convertible Debentures ('NCDs') of upto ` 1250 Crore in one or more tranches, from time to time, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; and (b)The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017 ('Annual Financial Results'). The said Meeting commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at __.__ p.m. Further, in reference to Point No. (b) above and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Regulations, please find enclosed herewith: -Annual Financial Results; -Auditors Report dated May 12, 2017, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company w.r.t. the Annual Financial Results and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company; -Form A (for audit report with unmodified opinion); and -Certificate issued by Axis Trustee Services Limited, Debenture Trustees to the Non-convertible Debentures issued by the Company. Copy of the Investor Presentation issued in this regard is also enclosed herewith. The above is for your information and record.Source : BSE

