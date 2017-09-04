Sep 04, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aditya Birla Fashion's CEO Shital Mehta resigns
Kindly note that Mr. Shital Mehta has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons Division of the Company. Consequently, he will also cease to be one of the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
Source : BSE
