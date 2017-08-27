App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Outcome of AGM
The 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, 252, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), Mumbai - 400028('said AGM').

In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder and provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company had provided the E-voting facility to the Members whereby they could cast their votes from place other than the venue of the said AGM i.e. Remote E-voting or at the venue of the said AGM.

Mr. Dilip Bharadiya, Proprietor of M/s. Dilip Bharadiya & Associates, Company Secretaries was appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire E-voting process (i.e. Remote E-voting and E-voting at the said AGM).

Results of the voting will be intimated to you separately alongwith the report of the Scrutinizer.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM have been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

