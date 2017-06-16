Adinath Exim: Outcome of committee meeting

This is to inform you that subsequent to the approval accorded by the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on May 02, 2017 and approval of shareholders of the Company accorded by way of special resolution dated June 12, 2017, the Share Allotment Committee of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e on Thursday June 15, 2017, interalia, passed resolution in connection with the approval of Private Placement Offer Document.Source : BSE