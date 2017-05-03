App
May 02, 2017 09:05 PM IST

Adinath Exim: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby submit the outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 02, 2017.

Adinath Exim: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Stock Exchange Board of India (Listing and other disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, We hereby submit the outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday May 02, 2017 at the registered office of the Company alongwith the copy of approved Audited Financial Results and Independent Audit Report report of the Company for the Year / Quarter ended on March 31, 2017 as required under Regulation 33 of the Stock Exchange Board of India (Listing and other disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.Source : BSE

