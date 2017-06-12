App
Jun 12, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We would like to inform that 23rd Annual General Meeting of the members of Adinath Exim Resources Limited held today at 10:30 a.m.

Adinath Exim Resources: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulation of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Other Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that 23rd Annual General Meeting of the members of Adinath Exim Resources Limited held today at 10:30 a.m. at Hotel Planet Landmark, situated at 139 / 1, Ambli - Bopal Road, Off S. G. Road, Nr. Ashok Vatika, Opp. Ekta Farm, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380058 , Gujarat and concluded at 11:05 a.m. Further details are enclosed in proceedings as attached.Source : BSE

