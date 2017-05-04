Adinath Exim Resources' board meeting on May 6 to consider fund raising options

With reference to the earlier intimation dated 03/05/2017 of board meeting for fund raising options and pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday , the 06th May, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. instead of Friday, 05th May, 2017 inter alia to consider fund raising options as may be deliberated and decided by the Board of Directors of the Company.Source : BSE