you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 27, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adinath Exim's board meeting held on May 02, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held on May 02, 2017,

Adinath Exim's board meeting held on May 02, 2017
With reference to the earlier latter dated 24th April, 2017 with respect to the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on May 02, 2017, we now inform that the Board of Directors at the said meeting, shall also consider following fund raising option. -To consider the preferential issue of warrants to the Promoter/Non-promoter Group of the Company carring an option to the holder of such warrants to subscribe to one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for each warrant held within 18 months from the date of allotment of the warrants, on preferential basis, as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulation.Source : BSE

