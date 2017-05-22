Adhbhut Infra's board meeting held on May 29, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from May 23, 2017 and the trading window shall remain closed till the completion of forty eight hours after the announcement of Financial Results of the Company i.e. close of trading hours of May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive). You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.Source : BSE