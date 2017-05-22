App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adhbhut Infra's board meeting held on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Adhbhut Infra's board meeting held on May 29, 2017
Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from May 23, 2017 and the trading window shall remain closed till the completion of forty eight hours after the announcement of Financial Results of the Company i.e. close of trading hours of May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive). You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.