ADF Foods: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 12, 2017 as under: 1.The Board has approved and taken on record the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.The Board has recommended a divided @ Rs. 2.5 per equity share of Rs. 10 /- each (i.e. 25%) subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend payment date will be fixed in the next Board meeting as the date of the Annual General Meeting is yet to be fixed. 3.The Board has appointed Mr. Naresh L. Kothari (DIN: 00012523) as an additional Director (Independent Director) on the Board of Directors of the Company pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, who shall hold the office upto the date of the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company.Source : BSE