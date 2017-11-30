App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 29, 2017 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ADF Foods Industries: Outcome of board meeting

We are resubmitting the Un-audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 that were approved in the Board meeting held on November 28, 2017.

 
 
We are resubmitting the Un-audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 that were approved in the Board meeting held on 28th November, 2017.

The reason of resubmission is that the copy of the said financial results filed earlier on the Stock Exchange online portal under the 'Outcome of the Board meeting and Results' category is partially illegible.

Please note that there is no change in the earlier and the latest submission.Source : BSE
