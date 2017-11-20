ADF Foods Industries' board meeting on November 28, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened to be held on Tuesday, 28th November, 2017 at the Corporate office of the Company at Sadhana House, Unit 2B, Second Floor, 570, P B Road, Worli, Mumbai- 400 018, Gujarat inter alia to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Please note that F.Y. 2017-18 being the year of implementation of IND-AS for the Company , the said Board Meeting is being convened in accordance with the time relaxation granted by the SEBI pursuant to Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2017.Source : BSE