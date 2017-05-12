ADF Foods board recommends Rs 2.5 dividend

Adf Foods Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a divided @ Rs. 2.5 per equity share of Rs. 10 /- each (i.e. 25%) subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend payment date will be fixed in the next Board meeting as the date of the Annual General Meeting is yet to be fixed.Source : BSE