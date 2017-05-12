May 12, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ADF Foods' board approves dividend Rs 2
The Board has recommended a divided @ Rs. 2.5 per equity share of Rs. 10 /- each (i.e. 25%) subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend payment date will be fixed in the next Board meeting as the date of the Annual General Meeting is yet to be fixed.
The Board has recommended a divided @ Rs. 2.5 per equity share of Rs. 10 /- each (i.e. 25%) subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend payment date will be fixed in the next Board meeting as the date of the Annual General Meeting is yet to be fixed.Source : BSE