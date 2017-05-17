App
May 17, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ADCC Infocad to consider final dividend

ADCC Infocad Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 24, 2017, to approve and recommend the Audited Financial Results, (Standalone and Consolidated) with Audit Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with report of Auditors.

ADCC Infocad Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider the following agenda items:

1. To approve and recommend the Audited Financial Results, (Standalone and Consolidated) with Audit Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with report of Auditors.

2. To Recommend Final Dividend, if any, on the Equity shares of the Company, for the financial year 2016-17.

3. To consider the resignation of Mr. Sameer Meghe as Whole Time Director, Vice Chairman with effect from May 31, 2017.

Further, in terms of trading restrictions placed by the Company’s Code of Conduct/Prohibition of Insider Trading Policy for preventing insider trading formulated in compliance of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors/Officers and Designated Employees of the Company from May 17, 2017 to May 26, 2017.Source : BSE

