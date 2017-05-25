May 25, 2017 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ADCC Infocad recommends dividend
ADCC Infocad Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended Final Dividend of Rs 1.25 per share on the Equity shares of the Company (i.e. dividend at 12.5 percent per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each), for the financial year 2016-17.
ADCC Infocad Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.25/- (One Rupee and Twenty Five Paisa Only) per share on the Equity shares of the Company (i.e. dividend @ 12.5% per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each), for the financial year 2016-17 subject to approval of members in the upcoming AGM.Source : BSE