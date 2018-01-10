ADC India Communications' board meeting on February 02, 2018

In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, February 02, 2018 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.Further the trading window for trading of Company's equity shares by the Directors/Designated Persons will be closed on January 11, 2018 and the trading window will open on February 05,2018.Source : BSE