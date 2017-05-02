May 02, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ADC India Communications' board meeting on May 16, 2017
A meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 16,2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31,2017 and to consider recommending dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31,2017.
A meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 16,2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31,2017 and to consider recommending dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31,2017.Source : BSE