May 16, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ADC India Communications approves dividend
The Board of Directors of the Company have at their meeting held on May 16,2017 recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31,2017.
