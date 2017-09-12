App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adarsh Plant: Outcome of board meeting

We send herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, alongwith 'Limited Review Report' of our Auditors, M/s. C. S. Trivedi & Co., for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017, which have been approved by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today which commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m.

Adarsh Plant: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016 in respect of applicability of Indian Accounting Standards for the first time, we send herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, alongwith 'Limited Review Report' of our Auditors, M/s. C. S. Trivedi & Co., for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017, which have been approved by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today which commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m.

Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

