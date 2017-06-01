Adani Power's board meeting on June 6, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 6th June, 2017 to consider and evaluate, among others, the Slump Sale of its Mundra Power Generating Business Undertaking to its subsidiary company, namely, Adani Power (Mundra) Limited. Hence, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all specified persons of the Company from 2nd June, 2017 to 8th June, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE