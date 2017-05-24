May 24, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Adani Ports: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2017 and Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2017 and Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE