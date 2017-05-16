May 16, 2017 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ad Manum Finance's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Quarterly/Yearly Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017 along with other routine businesses is scheduled to be held on Monday the 29th day of May, 2017.
