Sep 04, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Action Financial Services' board meeting on September 14, 2017
We hereby intimate that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 14th September, 2017 to adopt and publish Un-audited Stand-alone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended and year to date 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE