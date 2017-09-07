Action Construction Equipment: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the Regulations 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday 07th September, 2017 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Copy of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors' for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 in the prescribed format is enclosed herewith.This is for your information and record please.Source : BSE