you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Action Construction Equipment's board meeting on September 7, 2017
This is to inform that Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 07th September, 2017 at 01:00 p.m. inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

The said Notice may be accessed on the Company's website at http://www.ace-cranes.com and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange(s) websites at http://www.bseindia.com and http://www.nseindia.com.
Source : BSE

