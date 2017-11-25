App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 24, 2017 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Acrow (India): Outcome of board meeting

We enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. The results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today ie November 24, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
In compliance with the Listing Agreement, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2017 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. The results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today ie 24th November 2017.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.