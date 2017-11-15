Acrow India's board meeting on Nov 24, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 24th November 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Corporate Office at 52, 5th Floor, Maker Tower 'F', Cuffe Parade, Mumbai - 400 005 to consider and the following:1. Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th September 2017 along with the Limited Review2. To reconstitute the Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.Source : BSE