Sep 01, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Acrow India's board meeting on September 14, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 14th September 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Corporate Office at 52, 5th Floor, Maker Tower 'F', Cuffe Parade, Mumbai – 400 005 to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
