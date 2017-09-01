Sep 01, 2017 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Acrow India's AGM on September 20, 2017
57th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company will be held on Wednesday, 20th September 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Krida Mandal Hall, P.O. Ravalgaon - 423108, Taluka Malegaon, District Nasik, Maharashtra.
