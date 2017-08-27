App
Aug 23, 2017 11:20 PM IST

Acknit Knitting: Outcome of board meeting

This is in reference to above, please be noted that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting to be held on August 23, 2017.

This is in reference to above, please be noted that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 23.08.2017 has inter-alia approved the following:

1. Withdrawal of the existing plan for rights issue of the Company.

2. Issuance and allotment of upto 5,20,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each of the Company, on Preferential Basis, at an Issue price of Rs. 120/- to the proposed allottees as herein after mentioned, in accordance with chapter VII of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009, Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and all other applicable provisions which may be applicable from time to time.
3. Approved the Delisting of the equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. The Company shall continue to be listed at BSE Limited.

Source : BSE

