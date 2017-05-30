App
May 30, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Achal Invest: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of directors at their Meeting held on 30th May'2017, have approved the financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March'2017.

The Board of directors at their Meeting held on 30th May'2017, have approved the financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March'2017. As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, the Financial Results, statement of Assets & Liabilities and Audited Report and Declaration by the Managing Director are enclosed herewith for your records.
