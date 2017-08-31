Achal Investments: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Today, August 31st, 2017 approved the following Businesses:-1.Calling the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 26, 2017 at Navkar Tirth Atisey Ksetra, Village Neelwal, near Mahaviday Ksetra, Ghevra, Rohtak Road, Delhi at 9.00 A.M for the Financial Year 2016-17.2.Considered and Approved Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the Financial Year 2016-17.3.Appoint Mr. Sajal Saxena, Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process at the Annual General Meeting of the company4. Period of Book Closure for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Please update the same in your records.Source : BSE