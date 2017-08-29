Achal Investments' board meeting on on August 31, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam,We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 31st August, 2017 at the registered office of the company to consider and transact the Following Businesses:1. To finalize the date, venue and time for convening the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017;2. To consider and approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Director's Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the Financial Year 2016-2017.3. To finalize the date of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. To consider appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process of the Company at the Annual General Meeting;5. Any other matter with the permission of Chair.The above intimation is given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE