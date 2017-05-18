May 18, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ace Soft Export's board meeting on May 29, 2017
We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year 2016-17 ended on 31st March, 2017.
