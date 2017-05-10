May 10, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ace Men Engg Wo's board meeting on May 18, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 at 2.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company to consider, discuss and approve: a.The audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. b.To discuss any other matters with approval of the Chairman.Source : BSE