ACE Edutrend's Company Secretary & CO Narender Singh Chauhan resigns

Mr. Narender Singh Chauhan, Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company has resigned with effect from 24th November, 2017

ACE Edutrend is in the Diversified sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 2.11 crore.

The company management includes Pradeep Dutta - Non Executive Director, Ruma Mukherjee - Non Executive Director, Monendra Srivastava - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Meenu Paliwal - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530093.

Its Registered office is at A-7/6, Jhilmil Industrial Area, Shahadara,, New Delhi,Delhi - 110095.

Their Registrars are Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) LtdSource : BSE