Accelya Kale Solutions to consider interim dividend

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on February 02, 2018, inter alia, to consider:1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2017;2. Declaration of interim dividend, if any.The trading window of the Company will remain closed in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 from January 25, 2018 to February 05, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE