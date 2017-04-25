Apr 25, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Accelya Kale Solutions' board meeting on May 03, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017 to consider, inter alia, Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017.
