Accel Transmatic's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Further to our letter dated November 02, 2017 bearing reference No ATL/NRP/BSE/020/2017-18 and Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at First Floor, Murugesa Naicker Complex, Greams Road, Chennai 600 006 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter/ half year ended 30th September 2017.Please arrange to take the same on record.Source : BSE