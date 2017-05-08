Accel Transmatic's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Sub:Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 & Closure of Trading Window. Re:SCRIP Code:517494 Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 inter alia amongst other matters.Source : BSE