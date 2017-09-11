Accel Transmatic's AGM on September 28, 2017

ATL/CS/BSE/012/2017-18 September 09, 2017Manager - Corporate RelationshipDept of Corporate ServicesThe Bombay Stock Exchange LimitedFloor 25, P.J. TowersDalal Street, Mumbai 400 001Dear Sir,Sub: Notice of Book Closure & Date of Annual General MeetingRef: Scrip Code - 517494This is to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday,28th September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at Hotel Rain Drops", 169/2, Greams Road, Chennai 600 006. The copy of the Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting is enclosed.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22.02.2017 to 28.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the year 2016-17.Further, we wish to intimate that in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended by the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company shall provide to its members the facility to exercise their votes electronically for transacting the items of business as set out in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.For the aforesaid purpose, the Company has fixed 21.09.2017 as the cutoff date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for e-voting.The company had entered into an arrangement with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating e-voting through their e-voting platform.Kindly take the same on record.Yours faithfully,for Accel Transmatic LimitedA. RamanathanCompany SecretaryEncl.a.aSource : BSE