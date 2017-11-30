Accel Frontline's CFO R.Neelakantan resigns

Sub: Disclosure of events or information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. R.Neelakantan has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 29th November, 2017.Please arrange to take the same on record.Source : BSE