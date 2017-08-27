App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 22, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accel Frontline's AGM held on September 15, 2017

This is to inform you that the 22nd AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Accel Frontline's AGM held on September 15, 2017
Sub: Notice of Book Closure & Date of AGM

This is to inform you that the 22nd AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, 15th September, 2017 at 'THE MUSIC ACADEMY MINI HALL, TTK ROAD, ALWARPET, CHENNAI - 600 014' at 02:30 P.M. The Copy of the Notice of the 22nd AGM is enclosed.

Further, we wish to intimate that in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended by the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company shall provide to its members the facility to exercise their votes electronically for transacting the items of business as set out in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.


Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.