Accel Frontline's AGM held on September 15, 2017

Sub: Notice of Book Closure & Date of AGMThis is to inform you that the 22nd AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, 15th September, 2017 at 'THE MUSIC ACADEMY MINI HALL, TTK ROAD, ALWARPET, CHENNAI - 600 014' at 02:30 P.M. The Copy of the Notice of the 22nd AGM is enclosed.Further, we wish to intimate that in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended by the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company shall provide to its members the facility to exercise their votes electronically for transacting the items of business as set out in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE