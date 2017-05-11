May 11, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ABM Knowledgeware to consider final dividend
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 20, 2017, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of final dividend, if any.
